4 Easy & Inspiring Ways To Decorate Your Christmas Table

This Christmas is going to be a weird one. Between a pandemic, the ensuing economic depression and a little thing called Brexit looming over our heads, it's going to be tough to get into the merrymaking mood.
But that's not to say you shouldn't give it a jolly good go. After all, there's plenty to be cheerful about: a vaccine has started to roll out, Trump has been served his marching orders and, well, it's Christmas! Time to eat, drink and be merry. It's what Prime Minister Hugh Grant would want (right after an inappropriately timed kiss from Martine McCutcheon, of course).
One way to get yourself in the Christmas spirit is to fake it 'til you make it. By which we mean making your house look as Christmassy as possible until the magic of the season begins to warm your cold, cold heart.
Tablescaping is an excellent way to do this. Not only will a dreamy-looking table fill your support bubble with anticipation from the moment they step into the kitchen but a nice set of napkins and ornaments will go a long way to cover up the fact that you burned the turkey.
So click through to find some super simple ideas to get your table looking Christmassy ahead of the big day. Hopefully your Christmas cheer will follow.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.