Flinging tinsel on a tree is one way to make your home look festive but there’s something we get even more excited about: the Christmas table. It’s the chance to make it feel like a super special occasion, to spoil yourself and whoever you live with – and get properly creative. Regardless of what Christmas will throw at us this year, we could all do with making a bit of a fuss of those around us.
Inspired by John Lewis & Partners' AW20 tableware offering, we're starting to think about how we’re going to make Christmas count this year. It’s never too early to start planning – and we could definitely see ourselves using these delightful pieces at other times of the year, too. To misquote an old adage: brilliant tableware, it’s not just for Christmas!
Rather than posh silver cutlery and fine china, the vibe is much more about earthy, natural stoneware and pieces that look great layered together. John Lewis’s seasonal trends are based around the concept of art for all, drawing inspiration from everyone from the Bloomsbury Group to the Impressionists. With personality and texture, this is a thoughtful and imaginative approach to seasonal styling that is at once modern and classic.
Whether you’ll be spending the holidays with your flatmates, hosting at your own house for the first time or holing up for a quiet few days with your partner, this is the year to make it all count. So while you’re planning your dream festive banquet, sit back with a glass of something warming and enjoy our pick of the best tableware pieces from John Lewis this Christmas.
