This Is What The Apartments From Friends Would Look Like In 2018

When we think of iconic television apartments, there are several that come to mind: Carrie Bradshaw's Upper East Side bachelorette pad with the hallway-slash-wardrobe , the Upper West Side spot where Jerry and the gang talked about nothing on Seinfeld , maybe even Hannah and Marnie's decidedly more realistic Brooklyn digs on Girls . But there's one that rises above the others when it comes to both memorability and decor goals: Monica's apartment on Friends . Its dreamy lavender walls, well-placed gold accents, and enviable size definitely fuelled our New York fantasies while the show was on the air in the '90s and early aughts. It never really occurred to us that certain aspects of its design have become dated, but when we found out that, in honour of the anniversary of the show's season finale, interior design startup Modsy had given it a virtual makeover a bit more befitting of 2018, we were curious.