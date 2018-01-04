Why Monica Geller Is The Most Relatable Friend

She's scrappy and a survivor. She's the friend you'd turn to if you decided you didn't want to marry a boring dentist. She nurtures, cooks, and loves. She'll put on a wedding dress when you get dumped, and a turkey head when you're pissy. Things don't come easily to her — least of all romance — but it only makes her more determined and, of course, more relatable.
In honour of Friends' arrival to Netflix UK — yeah, we're struggling to contain ourselves, too — we're going to break down just why there's a little bit of Monica in all of us. For the record, though — you'd never catch us hooking up with a Blowfish.