There have been consistent rumours of a Friends reboot for years now, despite virtually zero indications from official sources. But that doesn't stop people from trying. Just last week, an evil soul impersonating star David Schwimmer perpetrated a terribly mean hoax on Friends fans. One person who doesn't see a Friends reunion working, though, is Jennifer Aniston. She thinks the way we interact has changed too much in the years since the show, which was on air from 1994 to 2004, has ended.
Aniston explained her thinking in an interview with Arianna Huffington for the Thrive Global Podcast With iHeartRadio. The topic of discussion: unplugging in the age of technology obsession. "We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," said the actress. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."
She has a point that we tend to be glued to our smartphones these days — who isn't guilty of having to ask your friend to repeat themselves because you were too busy swiping through Insta to hear what they were saying? But on the other hand, it's kind of fun to imagine Friends in 2017. Can't you kind of picture Rachel and Monica trading texts from across the couch at Central Perk? Or Joey accidentally sending a dirty sext to Ross? Chandler's frustrating struggle to translate his sense of humour into text? Phoebe's habit of including random strings of totally irrelevant emoji in every message? We can totally see it.
