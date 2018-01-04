Why Jennifer Aniston Dedicates Sundays To Beauty

Speaking of SPF, you have such amazing skin — how have you maintained it? What are your thoughts on tanning?

"Well, that’s a very tough subject for me. I know, I know, me and my tanning… Growing up in New York City, I would always go to visit family out in California, and I just loved how it felt to suddenly have sun exposure. I loved it, loved it, loved it. But boy, it has its downfalls. You've got to pay the consequences. It was in the days when we would slather baby oil all over our bodies, and I wish someone had made me wear sunscreen. I really do. [I believe] we do need a certain amount of sun, because of vitamin D. That's really important. I think it’s just about not abusing it, and taking care with proper protection.