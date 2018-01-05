In a closer look at the sartorial choices of the sitcom's favourite Long Island-bred, Barneys-on-speed-dial, Ralph Lauren-employee-discount friend, Bustle noticed that Rachel was actually wearing a work uniform for the first few seasons of the show. As the illustrated investigative report points out, during Green's time waitressing at Central Perk, she often got the orders wrong, but her outfit was always on-point — and in sync with her coworkers (except Gunther, who, as the manager, was presumably free to wear as many loud ties as he wanted). Their ensembles consisted of a denim shirt and black bottoms, yet most of us only paid attention to Rachel and assumed she just loved blue-jean vests and chambray tops.