"How many bajillion years do you have?" she laughs when we asked her about the strangest beauty lies she's read about herself. "There was a mayonnaise mask that someone said I was doing. Or there was another one about leeches on my skin, which I know people do, but it's never happened to me." Of course, that doesn't mean she's not willing to try anything once: "Look, if someone I trusted said, 'This is really great and I have the proof,' then why the hell not?'"