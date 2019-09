It seems that everyone's become obsessed with Friends again since it arrived to Netflix UK on January 1st this year and it's undeniable that Rachel Green's beauty looks have really stood the test of time. There was her iconic haircut (which has followed Jennifer Aniston for years ), those dark eyebrows, that brown lipstick. And, when it comes to the latter, the actress has finally revealed which one she wore daily to play Green — and it's only £20.