It seems that everyone's become obsessed with Friends again since it arrived to Netflix UK on January 1st this year and it's undeniable that Rachel Green's beauty looks have really stood the test of time. There was her iconic haircut (which has followed Jennifer Aniston for years), those dark eyebrows, that brown lipstick. And, when it comes to the latter, the actress has finally revealed which one she wore daily to play Green — and it's only £20.
In an interview with Glamour, Aniston admitted that while she doesn't love a lot of the '90s fads coming back today, she does feel particularly nostalgic about the lipstick she wore while filming the show. "They’re always sort of regurgitating trends," she told the publication. "How about MAC’s Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to colour when I was doing Friends."
The shows arrival to Netflix has only reminded us why we loved Green's style — especially that brownish-red lip shade. (It has also been making appearances on runways and celebrities alike this last year. Coincidence?) Not only does MAC Lipstick in Paramount leave behind a satin finish, it's also non-drying and feels super comfortable on lips. Click ahead to check out Aniston wearing the popular colour in the series, and just try resisting the urge to pick up your own.