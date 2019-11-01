Let's face it, at this time of year getting dressed pretty much consists of throwing on a woolly jumper, chunky boots and thick tights every day. On the rare occasion that we stray from our toasty autumnal favourites, we've got our eye on a few daring pieces that will inject some life into our wardrobe in the midst of uninspiring, dreary weather.
In the R29 office we're spying tons of funky knitwear, quirky accessories and loads of vintage goodies. While #hotgirlsummer may be over, #hotgirlautumn is next on the agenda. For those of us lucky enough to be hotfooting it out of the country for more tropical climes, trusty sandals and bold swimwear is a must and during peak sale season, it'd be rude not to indulge a little, no?
Scroll through to see the pieces we're pining after to shake up our November wardrobe...