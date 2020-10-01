R29 Style Picks: Everything We Want To Buy In October

On hearing the words 'autumn's arrived', people usually fall into one of two camps: those who are aghast at the thought of having to pack away their sundresses until spring and those who welcome chunky knits and heavy boots with open arms. If you sit in the latter category, you’ll be happy to know that it's officially time to get your woollies out of the wardrobe, with October's weather forecast looking cold, rainy and cold again.
So where to start with an autumn wardrobe? Entering a new season can seem daunting but last month’s roundup proved that many of the items you already own can be converted into autumn-appropriate clothing. For those looking to invest in some new cosy bits, though, we have a few suggestions of the best pieces on the market. Whether you're on the lookout for the perfect chunky cardigan or the ideal snuggly sweatshirt, we’ve got you covered with our autumn fashion wish list.
Click through to check out everything that R29 staff are wearing this October...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.