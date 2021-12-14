29 Vases Under £29 For Every Style

At a time when homeware trends veer from the divisive (ruched bedding) to the odd (headless candles), vases are an old reliable. With fresh flowers they bring life to any corner or they can host a bouquet of dried stems, and they fit with any decor style that springs to mind. They're an easy way to change up a space by bringing contrast, texture or just something fun. They can be a minimalist statement or part of maximalist clutter, and you can never have too many – making them excellent gifts.
With that in mind, we've rounded up 29 of our favourites on sale now that you can get for under £29. To make it even easier we've divided our selections by style and material. Lovely.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.