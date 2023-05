Like every one of the Bridgerton seasons before it, Queen Charlotte is first and foremost a love story, and the sizzling chemistry between Amarteifio and Mylchreest makes them the Bridgerton couple to beat. (To Kanthony stans — sorrows, sorrows, prayers.) But Charlotte’s journey is complicated by the many unique burdens that come with being “the first.” As a rumoured descendant of the Moors, Charlotte’s darker skin colour and textured hair make her stand out, and the king’s advisors specifically choose her to offset any suspicions about George’s health. She was selected to be a distraction, but Charlotte’s position in the second highest seat in the land also means that everything she does has immediate consequences, good or bad, throughout society. From the social events she attends down to the way that she dresses and styles her natural hair, Charlotte’s every move has direct implications on every other Black person in the kingdom. Charlotte has to be excellent not just for herself, but for everyone else, too — a standard that her friend and mentor Lady Agatha Danbury (played brilliantly by Arsema Thomas and Adjoa Andoh ) never fails to remind her of.