From the jump, Charlotte is fully aware of how strong she’ll have to be in order to survive in this world. “Charlotte is thrown into this world that doesn’t accept her at first, and she has to power through and work it out,” Roshevuel says in an interview with Unbothered in New York City. “She has every reason to say, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t sign up for this,’ but she sticks with it because of love — and also because she knows she can do this. Even as she’s being vulnerable, she knows who she is. This is a strong Black woman, and that, for me, is an awareness that Charlotte has from the very start up to where we meet her in the other Bridgerton stories.”