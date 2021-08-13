As the end of summer nears, so does the end of a beloved Netflix series: the Kissing Booth films. Earlier this week, the streaming platform premiered The Kissing Booth 3, the final chapter in the teen rom-com that put Joey King and Jacob Elordi on the Hollywood map. Expect more kissing and maybe even the presence of a booth or two — along with the bittersweet emotions that come with a farewell to King’s recent high school graduate Elle and her oft-grumpy college dreamboat Noah (Elordi).
While Kissing Booth 3 offers a glossy and generally joyful look at California, another new Netflix title this week is far more enamoured with the inherent darkness of L.A. That project is Brand New Cherry Flavor, a proudly weird TV show about curses, the undead, and the horror of creativity. This is Get Out mom Catherine Keener like you’ve never, ever, ever seen before. You’ll also find a new baking series, a John David Washington-led thriller, the return of Netflix’s absolute sexiest international series, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.