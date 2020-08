It’s All Love Between Joey King & Jacob Elordi — The Platonic Kind, That Is

Awkwardly enough, King and Elordi were brought back together for The Kissing Booth 2, which saw them reprising their roles as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn. Fans of the Netflix film noticed that the dynamic between the exes was different, to say the least; Elordi rarely appeared in interviews with King and the rest of the cast, and he seemed genuinely disconnected from the project in general, even admitting that he hadn't tuned in for the movie despite it being on of the most watched projects on Netflix following its release.