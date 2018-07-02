Is The Kissing Booth The Best Teen Movie Of Our Time?

LL: For me it was probably when Elle is getting dressed for her first day back at school, and when she bends down her pants rip right up the butt seam. Of course the rest of her pants are at the cleaners (has she been wearing uniform pants in the summer? This is highly sus), so she has to wear a skirt that’s about three sizes too small and barely covers her underwear. Her shirt is also bordering on indecently tight, so the whole thing is very “Oops I Did It Again” video. I went to public school and didn’t have uniforms, but that outfit wouldn’t have flown there, either.