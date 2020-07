Apparently, Joey King Has Kept The Kissing Booth 3 Secret For A While

There are actually four books in the Kissing Booth series to keep you company for the time being. The original Kissing Booth was adapted into the first movie, and then there's a novella called The Beach House which takes place during the summer between the first and second movies. In that book, Elle and Noah have recently started dating and spend the summer together before he heads off to college. Then comes The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, which has roughly the same plot as the second movie. And then for World Book Day this past April, Reekles wrote a short story called The Kissing Booth: Road Trip! It one takes place during the events of the second book, when Elle takes a road trip to visit Noah for spring break.