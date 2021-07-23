Warning: Netflix's Sexy Beasts premiered yesterday. You will see it on your timeline. If you've seen the trailer for the reality show, you will have clocked a man wearing full realistic beaver makeup famously saying, “Ass first, personality second.” There's no doubt: the show is the kind of content crafted to make headlines — and everyone is warned that they’re about to witness people-transformed-into-animals making out (they are not, however, part of the furry community, which deserves respect).
On the other side of the aesthetics spectrum, Netflix is serving up a multiple intriguing international projects, including the second season of crime thriller Sky Rojo and a spinoff of Too Hot to Handle.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.