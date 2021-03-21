The situation is no better at Las Novias Club. Romeo is not as pleased to see Coral as the women expected since he has just learned that she was sleeping with Moisés. Romeo is seething with jealousy and also high on a nearly impossible amount of cocaine. When Coral gives Romeo the detail she believes with return her to his good graces (the location of her friends, which he can verify with GPS) he responds by chasing her around his office with a sword. A fight ensues and Romeo — still disabled and now filled with cocaine — hits his head. Romeo has what appears to be a heart attack, starts bleeding out of his nose, and foams at the mouth. Coral could leave Romeo to die on his office floor, as she did at the beginning of Sky Rojo. But she chooses to save his life with CPR. When Romeo awakens, he thanks Coral by starting to choke her to death. That is how Coral ends Sky Rojo season 1.