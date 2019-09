Meet Lali, The Argentinian Music Star With Feminist Flair

This video comes at a time when women are pitted against each other more than ever in the music industry, igniting feuds across genres. Espósito and Thalia are well aware of that, and are hoping that collaborative projects like this one can set an example. "This had to happen," says Espósito, while Thalia joins in on the conversation adding: "Young girls are growing up in this new age when they have more platforms to express themselves or to be themselves. In return, there's so many ways right now in which these girls and women can be supporting each other."