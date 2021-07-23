Last month, I was home for a rare sojourn back to New York City and sat my mother down to tell her some jarring information: She would start seeing a lot about Sexy Beasts on television soon. The trailer for the reality show had just dropped, and in it, a man wearing full realistic beaver makeup famously says, “Ass first, personality second.” It was grim. Netflix’s Sexy Beasts is the kind of content crafted to make headlines — and everyone is warned that they’re about to witness people-transformed-into-animals making out (they are not, however, part of the furry community, which deserves respect).
This is my alarm to you: Sexy Beasts premiered yesterday. You will see it on your timeline.
On the other side of the Netflix aesthetics spectrum is The Last Letter From Your Lover, a painstakingly assembled British romance film premiering Friday, July 23. Shailene Woodley leads the time-jumping swoonfest, along with Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Callum Turner, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Beyond Sex Beasts and Last Letter, Netflix is serving up a multiple intriguing international projects, including the second season of crime thriller Sky Rojo (from the minds behind La Casa de Papel) and a spinoff of Too Hot to Handle.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.