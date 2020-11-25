Joe Alwyn Really Did Help Write Taylor Swift’s Best Song Off folklore

Even though Alwyn is apparently musically-inclined, neither of them had thought about collaborating before. And in the era of COVID, it dawned on the singer that now would be as good a time as any to try it. “It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together?” she said. “This was the first time we had a conversation where I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so could we just, because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’