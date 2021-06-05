In part one of the KUWTK series finale, the Kardashian-Jenners take a trip to their sprawling vacation home in Lake Tahoe to bond before shooting for the show wraps for good. Everyone — except for Kim — is in good spirits despite the sobering reality of KUWTK coming to an end. The show's star is irritable, and clearly something is amiss. Though her family is noticeably annoyed by her bad mood, empath Khloé sees it for what it is: Kim projecting her negative feelings about the downward spiral of her marriage onto the people around her.