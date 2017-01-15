Kim Kardashian Describes New, Scary Details Of Paris Robbery

The French paper Le Journal du Dimanche has released excerpts from the police report where Kim Kardashian describes her Paris Fashion Week robbery and the incident sounds just as terrifying as we imagined. Kardashian was getting work done in her hotel room on her computer when she heard footsteps, according to a translation by People. "I shouted, asking, 'Who’s there?'" the report, originally released in French, reads. "No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up." According to the security guard, the men coerced him into letting them up. They were dressed as police officers, with one in ski goggles. The other robber waited with the concierge while the man in goggles asked where the $4 million ring he'd seen on social media was. She denied knowing its whereabouts, but when he took out a gun, she handed it over. Then, it got scarier. "They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again, and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs," she said. They proceeded to raid her jewelry box, taking around $5 million of possessions total. People who know Kim have said she is traumatized and permanently altered by the robbery. After reading that, it's easy to understand why.
Advertisement