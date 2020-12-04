Miley Cyrus Didn’t Think She & Liam Hemsworth Would “Actually” Get Married

Miley Cyrus is many things: Reserved isn’t one of them. She’s openly talked about her drug use and losing her virginity — but when it comes to her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the singer has kept the details close to her chest.
Luckily, the nosiest of us won out. Cyrus recently went on The Howard Stern Show to talk about her new album Plastic Hearts, but also opened up about what went wrong in her relationship that lead to the former couple's divorce in 2019.
"I don’t know if we ever really thought we were actually going to get married," she said. According to Cyrus, after the two lost their beloved Malibu home in the California wildfires, nothing was the same. "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."
Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks romance The Last Song and dated on and off for nearly a decade. They got back together and tied the knot December of 2018, but in August 2019, however, Hemsworth filed for divorce. It was finalised earlier this year. Since then, Cyrus, who identifies as pansexual, has dated The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter and Australian singer Cody Simpson for 10 months before they broke up.
However, Cyrus told Stern that she still loves Hemsworth "very much and always will," but in the end there was "there was too much conflict" and she doesn't "get off on drama or fighting."
Hemsworth has not publicly spoken about the split or the drama surrounding it, but we'll never forget that sad frozen yogurt photo.