Miley Cyrus Looks Back On Liam Hemsworth Relationship In Wake Of Divorce

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to the past decade of her life with a 10-minute long video — and it features quite a lot of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of 2010 Nicholas Sparks drama The Last Song and dated on and off for 10 years. They married in December of 2018 with an intimate holiday wedding. By summer of 2019, however, the couple had split up.
Cyrus went on to date The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter and, later, her current boyfriend Cody Simpson, with whom she may be creating music with in the new decade. Hemsworth reportedly officially filed for divorce in August, and the two just settled the terms of their divorce, which allegedly won't be finalised until March 2020.
Cyrus has been very open on social media in regards to her 2019 relationships with Carter and Simpson, but neither made the cut for the singer’s “decade in review.” Instead, it was Cyrus’ relationship with Hemsworth that was one of the most prominent threads within the video.
The video opens with a clip from Cyrus’ Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, and features her (as character Miley Stewart) removing her blond wig and pop star disguise to reveal her authentic self. The video then quickly cuts to a clip from The Last Song, featuring Hemsworth’s character saying: “You always make me feel like you’d do right.”
Shortly after, the video cuts to a news show segment from 2012 that reveals Hemsworth “popped the question” to his then-girlfriend, and that she said yes. A similar clip is later shown revealing the two have split up. Towards the end of the video, an Entertainment Tonight news show shares that Cyrus and Hemsworth have gotten married, and in the final minutes, an ET clip says the two have “agreed to separate at this time.”
Also featured in the video is Cyrus singing the three songs rumoured to be about her relationship with Hemsworth: “Wrecking Ball,” which many believe to be about their breakup; “Malibu,” which is about the two getting back together after time apart; and the most recent “Slide Away,” which many believe is about Cyrus reflecting on the end of their marriage.
In addition to the Hemsworth moments, the video includes some of the singer's career highlights, as well as some of more controversial episodes.
Cyrus shared that infamous 2010 clip of her smoking from a bong, which was heavily scrutinised given her career success on the family-friendly Disney Channel. She also shared a news story from the time Selena Gomez replaced her in Hotel Transylvania, which Cyrus claimed was over a photo of her licking a cake shaped like a penis as a joke. She even included the video of Nicki Minaj shading her at the 2015 VMAs, which would make anyone cringe.
Pretending that her 10-year romance with Hemsworth didn’t happen, or that it didn’t have ups and downs, just doesn’t seem like Cyrus’ style. She’s been open in the past about knowing exactly who she is, and accepting herself for it — something she even declared to fans on Twitter earlier this year when people accused her of cheating on Hemsworth.
“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she wrote in August.
This decade more than any other showed that Cyrus is not afraid to show her truest self, and looking back on her relationship with honesty is a part of that.
Check out the video below:
Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus and Hemsworth for comment.
