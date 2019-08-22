Selena Gomez Replaced Miley Cyrus In A Movie After She Was Allegedly Fired Over Penis Cake

In multiple posts on Twitter, Cyrus hit back and reports that she cheated on soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, acknowledging her partying past and career hiccups in the process. In addition to claiming that she lost a "massive" deal with Walmart for "ripping a bong" at 17, Cyrus said that she was fired from her job on Hotel Transylvania, an animated Adam Sandler film franchise, for "buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it."
After Cyrus exited the film, Selena Gomez took the part of vampire Mavis in her place, and has voiced the character for three films. A fourth movie is on the way.
The incident that Cyrus is referring to occurred in January of 2012, at Hemsworth's birthday party at Club Icon in Los Angeles. A photograph shows Cyrus with her tongue by the phallic-shaped cake. Weeks later, reports claimed that Cyrus had dropped out of Hotel Transylvania and that there was no drama to be unearthed. However, on Thursday, a source for The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Sony — the studio behind the film — did want Cyrus out of the movie after seeing the photos, afraid of what her more adult image could do to the brand.
I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019
As for the Walmart deal, Cyrus was photographed smoking from a bong in 2010, around her 18th birthday. Reports at the time claimed she was not smoking marijuana (which she has since expressed a love for) but salvia, an herb that is legal to possess in California.
"I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring," Cyrus said in another tweet in the thread. "I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."
Refinery29 reached out to Sony for comment.
