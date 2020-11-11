Hold on to your berets and eccentric bucket hat collection, because La Ringarde is back. Netflix just announced via un petit video on Twitter that the internet's favourite show we love to hate, Emily In Paris, will be returning for Season 2.
The show, from Sex and the City's Darren Star, gained massive popularity over the summer, as people got lost in Chicagoan Emily Cooper (Lily Collins)'s rosy world. The plucky social media strategist gets transferred to Paris for work, and despite not speaking the language or understanding French culture, uses her unwavering spirit and drive to win over her uppity coworkers, clients, and a handful of smoking hot men.
In the clip announcing Emily In Paris' return, each character says the word "deux" (meaning "two") in their own signature way. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's boss Sylvie, says it impatiently; Luc and Julien (Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold) make a little "Eiffel Tower" joke as they virtually put their hands together; Emily (Collins) sighs as she gets two text messages from deux different men.
The next chapter of Emily's Parisian adventure will likely resume where we left off. Our heroine needs to figure out how to untangle her love life now that her heartthrob chef neighbour Gabriel isn't leaving town after all. Between him and his girlfriend, Emily's friend Camille, Emily is stuck in a threesome that isn't has fun as it may sound. Bonne chance!
Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz— Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020