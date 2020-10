Netflix's new show Emily in Paris will have everyone dreaming that they were also in Paris . Remember traveling? What a fun pastime that used to be... Anyway! The series stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily , an American girl who takes a job in Paris, France and has the time of her life exploring all that the city has to offer. Emily in Paris filmed on location in Paris , and nearly all of the places used in the show are real — from the cafés to the museums to the fancy châteaus.If you need a little travel inspo for whenever we can do that again, or (more realistically) you just want to feel like you're in Europe for 10, 30-minute episodes, Emily in Paris has got your back.