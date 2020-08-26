“Strength” is ultimately what Swindell hopes viewers take away from the resolution of Trinkets, particularly when it comes to young people with similar experiences to Tabitha. “You’re not only defined by your experiences, but how you deal with them, how you react to them, who you are and what you do when you come out of it. Because you will,” they continued. “I feel like Tabitha was always kind of like this token character amongst her friends … That [photo] is also a reveal for her as well. Like: ‘I’m not who you guys think I am. This is who I am. And I am proud of who I am.’”