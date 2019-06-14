Thankfully, Tabitha gets a somewhat happy ending — for now. She works with Moe to help Elodie escape being sent away to deal with her shoplifting. It is then implied she tells her mom (off-screen) about Brady being a dangerous guy because her mom prevents him from coming to their Stanford event. Luca arrives at her house later and all seems well, but Brady is outside watching them. Now, not only does the vindictive ex know she probably drowned his car with Elodie and Moe, but he also realizes she has moved on. Brady is last shown being seconds away from dialing the Portland police — it's just not clear who he's turning in. Would it be just Tabitha, as retaliation? Perhaps he'd only single out her friends, or even Luca, as a way of removing the competition for his affections — he is a pretty messed up guy.