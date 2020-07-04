You Have 10 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Sure, the pubs are reopening this weekend, but if you don't fancy what could be a pretty overwhelming experience after months in lockdown, there's a lot of Netflix content to binge from the comfort of your own home instead.
This weekend – 4th of July weekend in the US, a major holiday there – the streamer is serving up several smaller niche series for specific viewers. For those in need of a serious dose of nostalgia (or a treat to watch with their kids), there’s The Baby-Sitters Club reboot starring Cher Horowitz herself, Alicia Silverstone.
For audiences missing the mythology-heavy thrills of Stranger Things, there’s brand-new supernatural series Warrior Nun. Elsewhere, you’ll find the revival of a true crime touchstone (Unsolved Mysteries), a popcorn comedy starring two New Girl faves (Desperados), and so much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
