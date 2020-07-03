If there was ever a time to need a guide for new Netflix TV shows and movies over July 4th weekend, it’s 2020. Last year, I recognized that the pull of ringing in the holiday at a rooftop bar or summer BBQ might be stronger than the draw of sitting alone in the dark watching Stranger Things season 3. But as states across the nation begin to re-shudder bars, restaurants, and beaches in the face of spiking COVID-19 cases, the peace of your living room may seem particularly inviting this time around.
Luckily, there is a lot of Netflix content to binge starting on Friday, July 3. Unlike 2019, there isn’t a single mega-blockbuster that will dominate your Fourth of July weekend timeline (sorry, Stranger fans). Instead, the streamer is serving up several smaller niche series for specific viewers. For those in need of a serious dose of nostalgia (or a treat to watch with their kids), there’s The Baby-Sitters Club reboot starring Cher Horowitz herself, Alicia Silverstone. For audiences missing the mythology-heavy thrills of Stranger Things, there’s brand-new supernatural series Warrior Nun. Elsewhere, you’ll find the revival of a true crime touchstone (Unsolved Mysteries), a popcorn comedy starring two New Girl faves (Desperados), and so much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
