If there was ever a time to need a guide for new Netflix TV shows and movies over July 4th weekend, it’s 2020. Last year, I recognized that the pull of ringing in the holiday at a rooftop bar or summer BBQ might be stronger than the draw of sitting alone in the dark watching Stranger Things season 3 . But as states across the nation begin to re-shudder bars, restaurants, and beaches in the face of spiking COVID-19 cases , the peace of your living room may seem particularly inviting this time around.