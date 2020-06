Is That Control Z Character Really Dead After The Finale?

It is here that Control Z could leave a single breadcrumb to suggest Javi will survive his injury, which is a gunshot wound to the abdomen. However, it doesn't. It is obvious that no one has called an ambulance as precious seconds tick by for Javi’s recovery. Everyone merely stares at Javi as Sofía begs for help. Then there is the matter of Javier himself. Similar Netflix mystery series have recently gone out of their way to signal a main character is alive after a death-defying experience. Take Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy’s (Cardellini) Dead to Me season 2 car accident : we see both women conscious before the close of that drama's finale.