Is That Control Z Character Really Dead After The Finale?

Unlike many of the horrible events that go down in Control Z, Javier’s shooting isn’t planned. Instead, Gerry is thrown into a mournful rage after Luis (Luis Curiel), the sweet, harmless loner of National, dies in the hospital at the midpoint of “Public Enemy.” Gerry is the one who viciously assaulted Luis — putting him on life support in the first place — but Gerry blames The Hacker for pushing him to such violence. Once Gerry finds out in “Enemy” that his “friend” Raúl is the one who has been playing puppet master all along, he rushes to the Noche Nacional party determined to get his revenge upon Raúl — with murder.