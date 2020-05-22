The hacker’s first casualty is the beautiful and beloved Isabela (Zion Moreno), who’s in a relationship with Pablo (Andres Baida), a vapid student who deeply cares about his reputation above all else. During a school-wide assembly organized by the school principal (Rodrigo Cachero) his projector screen gets hijacked and instead of a presentation about using phones during class, a DIY video outing Isabela as a trans woman, with footage of her presenting as a young boy, her birth certificate, and gender confirmation surgery paperwork. Although Isabela isn’t ashamed of her past (and has only been keeping it a secret to protect Pablo), she’s hurt and understandably traumatized when this private information is blasted to the entire school. It completely obliterated any agency that she had. Worst of all, Pablo betrays her by denying knowing any of this (even though he did) and breaks up with her in front of everyone to save face.

