While the full story of Steve’s terrible behaviour before his death seems extremely Steve, Dead to Me still wants us to wonder if, somehow, it was Ben who died that night — and now Steve is walking around Laguna pretending to be his brother. Considering the fact that Steve is the subject of an FBI investigation and in the midst of some Greek mob-related drama, such a con would be a genius move on Steve’s part. He would be allowed to live life as a free man, while his dead brother would shoulder the pressure of multiple crises, all from the grave.