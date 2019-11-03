It's been a long three months since we last saw the Queer Eye Fab Five on our Netflix screens. New seasons of this delightful, heartwarming show always end too soon, and the same can be said for Queer Eye: We're in Japan which is just four episodes long. However, in those four episodes, Queer Eye guides viewers all over Tokyo, Japan, giving them a glimpse of what this city and its people are all about.
Throughout the series, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness are joined by local celebrities like model/actress Kiko Mizuhara and comedian Naomi Watanabe who show them and the "heroes" (the show's makeover subjects) new and interesting places and things in Tokyo.
The Fab Five hit up a Harajuku cafe, multiple gay bars, fun fashion stores, hair salons, restaurants, and more on their mini-tour of Tokyo. Even if you can never make it to Japan on your own, this is a fun way to get to experience a slice of the country.
After Queer Eye: We're in Japan, the next season of the show will return to the States and film in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. But if this global special does well, maybe the Fab Five will be back in Japan or somewhere else in the world for more episodes soon.