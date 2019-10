Watch Queer Eye Charm 4 New Heroes In Tokyo

This will be the first time that the Fab Five is traveling internationally to work with their heroes, so it will be interesting to see the group learn about cultural differences that may change their approach towards these transformations. In order to help navigate these differences — and give the Fab Five the best experience of Tokyo possible — the new season is also bringing in well-known Japanese recruits. There's Kiko Mizuhara , the crew's official tour guide, a Japanese-American model and actress who was born in the U.S., but grew up in Japan. You might recognize her from her countless magazine covers, or her starring role in The Weeknd's " I Feel It Coming " music video. Comedian and fashion model Naomi Watanabe (famous for her impression of Beyoncé ) also brings relief from all the tear-jerking moments as the Fab Five’s very special guest.