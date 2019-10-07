Watch Queer Eye Charm 4 New Heroes In Tokyo

The Fab Five’s work in the United States is hardly done, but for their upcoming “special season,” the gang is helping people across the ocean live their best lives. Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! hits Netflix on November 1, and now, a new trailer for the four-episode event shows just how emotional these transformations will be.
The upcoming season brings the Fab Five to Tokyo, where they find several people in need of some guidance. In the trailer, we’re first introduced to Makoto, the subject of the fourth episode in the season titled “Bringing Sexy Back.” The official description from Netflix calls Makoto a “shy radio personality” seeking some help reconnecting with his wife and passions.
In the trailer, Makoto is open about these struggles, and admits that he wants to “transform from a rock to a psychedelic flower.” Perhaps hard on one’s own, but with the help of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Karamo Brown, Makoto will become the flower of his dreams. (Sure, I mean this metaphorically, but France could very well commit to putting tons of floral patterns in Makoto’s wardrobe.)
This will be the first time that the Fab Five is traveling internationally to work with their heroes, so it will be interesting to see the group learn about cultural differences that may change their approach towards these transformations. In order to help navigate these differences — and give the Fab Five the best experience of Tokyo possible — the new season is also bringing in well-known Japanese recruits. There's Kiko Mizuhara, the crew's official tour guide, a Japanese-American model and actress who was born in the U.S., but grew up in Japan. You might recognize her from her countless magazine covers, or her starring role in The Weeknd's "I Feel It Coming" music video. Comedian and fashion model Naomi Watanabe (famous for her impression of Beyoncé) also brings relief from all the tear-jerking moments as the Fab Five’s very special guest.
Watch all four episodes of Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! on November 1, and check out the trailer for the new season below.
