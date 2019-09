Aside from being a spokesperson and cover girl for La Farfa , Japan’s premier magazine for plus-size women (which uses animal shapes to help women identify their body type — i.e. pigeon for bustier women, penguin for bootylicious women, teddy bear for women rounder in the middle), Watanabe also has her own clothing line, which is one of the country’s only plus-specific labels. PUNYUS , which loosely translates to "chubby," launched in 2014 with the goal to provide women of different sizes with the opportunity to embrace fashion, rather than having to hide behind pieces that don’t fit (typically, she says, in Japan, it’s nearly impossible to find pieces in larger than a size medium). Though other plus-size retailers in Japan exist, Watanabe, and her U.S. representative and translator, Rei, explain that they are all very specific to a genre, like tomboy or ultra-feminine. PUNYUS however, with its red satin bomber jackets and tartan skirts , caters to everyone; Watanabe describes its aesthetic as “kind of Harajuku style, but can be dressy, and can be sexy.” Her line offers both regular and plus-sizes and has a penchant for bright, colorful designs and prints influenced by '90s hip hop, '60s style and, of course, all things kawaii.