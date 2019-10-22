If you’re looking for a new and expansive, action-packed series to delve into, look no further. His Dark Materials is coming to BBC One soon and fits the bill perfectly.
His Dark Materials is based on Philip Pullman’s literary trilogy and has been a long time in the making. The first book came out in 1995 and the film adaptation, The Golden Compass, came out in 2007. The BBC ordered the production of His Dark Materials as a TV series in 2015. Since then, the show’s creators have been hard at work bringing the mythology-rich series to life. The series will have its protagonist, Lyra, exploring multiple universes as she tries to prevent more children from being kidnapped and figure out who — or what — is behind it all.
Officially one of the most expensive productions in British history, the YA adventure book series turned television show is packed with adventure, supernatural creatures, and has no shortage of big names attached. The eight-episode series stars James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and Andrew Scott, just to name a few.