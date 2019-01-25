I don’t know about you, but I’m often torn when it comes to book adaptations. Not to be dramatic or anything, but there's a real fear that what arrives on the telly will completely destroy beloved memories of the characters you read about. We'd be lying if we didn't admit that it happens. Then there’s the argument about whether you need to have read the book before you watch it on screen or if it's a discredit to dive into the book retrospectively, without the opportunity to enjoy it as the author meant you to. Literary politics are real, my friends.
Nevertheless, 2018 gave us The Little Drummer Girl, the second season of The Handmaid's Tale, Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects and, of course, another version of Les Misérables – and there's plenty more coming our way this year. If you're not a big fan of the classics, there are some intriguing sci-fi stories on the horizon in 2019. If you are partial to the lavish escapism of period dramas, though, then I bequeath unto you the arrival of yet another Agatha Christie adaptation.
Forgotten favourites from our younger years are set to finally get the TV treatment – Malorie Blackman, we're looking at your generation-defining work. And to round out an already far-reaching selection of shows, there are a few recently released gems that you might not know were books in the first instance. We'll be updating this article with transmission dates as and when so make sure you check back. But for now, read on to find out which ones to keep an eye on (or read) in the coming months.