I don’t know about you, but I’m often torn when it comes to book adaptations. Not to be dramatic or anything, but there's a real fear that what arrives on the telly will completely destroy beloved memories of the characters you read about. We'd be lying if we didn't admit that it happens. Then there’s the argument about whether you need to have read the book before you watch it on screen or if it's a discredit to dive into the book retrospectively, without the opportunity to enjoy it as the author meant you to. Literary politics are real, my friends.