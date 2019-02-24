Harry Potter Fans, Ruth Wilson’s New Show May Become Your Favorite

For many of us, the Harry Potter books and movies were like one of our best childhood friends, and nothing quite like it (except maybe Game of Thrones) has come close to replacing that nostalgia. But the BBC and HBO are bringing us His Dark Materials, an adaptation of the novel trilogy of the same name, written by Sir Philip Pullman. It’s a whirlwind journey through space and time, and features lots of witchcraft and magic. We’re getting all the feels we got from our first fantastical trip to Hogwarts.
His Dark Materials will boast a seriously stacked cast. Deadline reports that Ruth Wilson headlines the show, in her first big role after her exit from The Affair. In an interview, Wilson said she wasn’t allowed to tell us why she left The Affair — maybe this epic trilogy has something to do with it? Also in the show are Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, and Dafne Keen, which is described as a huge production undertaking for the BBC.
Advertisement
The trailer doesn’t reveal much of the award-winning story from the books, but it does show us some magical action, including Wilson shooting someone with a gun and staring evilly into the screen. But, as we learned in Harry Potter, characters that seem like the villain may end up being the most courageous characters of all. If you like your fantasy with complex moral compasses, His Dark Materials is the series for you.
The BBC and HBO have not indicated when the show will air, but you can watch the teaser below.
Advertisement