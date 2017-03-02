You Can Now Attend Hogwarts IRL Because You Deserve It

Muggles, don't read this.
Wizards, hello.
Your dreams are about to come true, because you can now attend a real life Hogwarts in real life Britain. Sure, we've in the past brought news of some knockoff French schools. But they don't have that essential Britishness that's required for the full Hogwarts experience. Yes, we know this is the exact line of thinking that led to Brexit, but let us have our Anglophilia until the end of this article.
Bothwell School of Witchcraft at Herstmonceux Castle in East Sussex will open its doors this summer to students, letting us all play out our fantasies of being at the location that the most evil and powerful wizard of all time is obsessed with destroying. Like, would anyone want to go there? One assumes Hogwarts would be kind of a no-fly zone, broom-wise.
Check out the trailer.
If that doesn't get you excited enough, check out this other different trailer. My god, two trailers? We know, settle down.
Tickets won't be cheap, probably between $500 and $550 for a two-night stay. They also aren't yet on sale, they will be via Kickstarter at the end of March. But you can check out the official website here.
