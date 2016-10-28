Maybe We'll All Get To Go To Hogwarts After All?

If your dreams were crushed when you turned 11 and didn't get an invitation to Hogwarts, there may be hope after all.
Thanks to a group of Harry Potter fanatics in France called Mimbulus Mimbletonia, you could be able to attend a real witchcraft and wizardry school next year.
The program, detailed on Mimbulus Mimbletonia's Facebook page, takes place in the Jolibert Bourgougnague Castle in Lot-et-Garonne, France.
This isn't just a tourist attraction. There will be actual classes offered for 100 students ages 16 and up between May 25 and 28. Pupils will learn about topics like botany and potions that are taught in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. There'll even be a sorting ceremony, according to Metro UK.
They'll also get to play Muggle Quidditch — the classic flying broomstick game minus the flying.
Without Hagrid and his pets on the premises, though, we doubt it'll be quite the same. And then there's the fact that the lessons are in French.
