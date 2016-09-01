J. K. Rowling is fully aware that today, September 1, is the day young witches and wizards return to Hogwarts. What she's a little fuzzy on, however, is which of Harry's children are old enough to be boarding the Hogwarts Express.
"If you're at King's Cross, the Potter, Granger-Weasley and Malfoy families are there too. Albus Severus starts school today. #19YearsLater," Rowling tweeted out this morning, The Daily Dot reports. But any serious HP fan knows Albus Severus becomes a first year 19 years after 1998's Battle of Hogwarts. This means Harry and Ginny's youngest son won't be starting school until 2017. Rowling apologized for her blunder. "I got the year wrong: blame #CursedChild!" she tweeted. "In my head it's already 19 years later! #BackToHogwarts."
I got the year wrong: blame #CursedChild! In my head it's already 19 years later! #BackToHogwarts— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2016
It's understandable that Rowling's thoughts would be on the play. According to The New York Daily News, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could become a feature film, and movie executives are interested in getting Daniel Radcliffe to reprise the role of the Voldemort-defeating wizard. Though, Warner Bros. has denied those rumors, Radcliffe’s return would be exciting for many fans who grew up with the series. Particularly those fans who might now have kids of their own eagerly awaiting their Hogwarts letters.
