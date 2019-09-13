Autumn is unofficially here and with that change of seasons comes a brand new Netflix dump to ease you in.
That means subscribers are getting a whopping eight new shows and movies Friday 13th September, following a parade of buzzy content this week. There’s a brand new teen rom-com to hold you over until the To All The Boys sequel premieres, a delicate Chelsea Handler documentary, and the return of Top Boy, this time produced by none other than Drake.
However, a different show could also be the biggest hit of the bunch: Unbelievable, starring Emmy winners Toni Collete and Merritt Wever. In a post-#MeToo world, the inspired-by-true-events limited series speaks about sexual violence in a painstaking and empathetic way that television audiences have never seen before. It’s the kind of show you can’t help but talk about.
All together, it’s a lot of content — and we haven’t even gotten to the new season of Japanese cult favourite Terrace House.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.