Labor Day has come and gone, and fall is unofficially here. With that change of seasons comes our very first Netflix dump of fall 2019.
That means subscribers are getting a whopping eight new shows and movies Friday, September 13, following a parade of buzzy content this week. There’s a brand new teen rom-com to hold you over until the To All The Boys sequel premieres, a delicate Chelsea Handler documentary, and even a sleek British series produced by none other than Drake.
However, a different show promises to be the biggest hit of the bunch: Unbelievable, starring Emmy winners Toni Collete and Merritt Wever. In a post-#MeToo world, the inspired-by-true-events limited series speaks about sexual violence in a painstaking and empathetic way that television audiences have never seen before. It’s the kind of show you can’t help but talk about.
All together, it’s a lot of content — and we haven’t even gotten to the new season of Japanese cult favorite Terrace House.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).