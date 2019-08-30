Labor Day Weekend is here and it’s a bittersweet time. On the one hand, that means summer is unofficially over. But, the holiday also means you have a long weekend to binge any Netflix series you want. And, the streaming site is giving you so many options to occupy your three-day weekend.
While the company is touting its sci-fi puppet series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, premiering today, August 30, it's not the only Netflix treat you’ll find competing for your eyeballs. Over the last week, the service has also debuted glam Queer Eye soul sibling Styling Hollywood, a brand new cache of foreign-language fare, and the most promising pick of the bunch, The A List. The latter new series — a mix of The Society, Lost, and the Midsommar costume department — may be headed for viral teen show greatness.
And we haven’t even talked about Dave Chappelle’s lighting rod of a new comedy special or Travis Scott’s very Kylie Jenner-filled documentary. For a weekend as important as this one, you deserve to know what’s actually worth your last seconds of summer.
So these are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.