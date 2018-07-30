Drake & Zendaya Just Teamed Up For The Teen Drama Of Our Dreams

Prepare yourselves for an onslaught of "Name a More Iconic Duo" memes because Zendaya and Drake are teaming up to bring fans the teen drama they deserve.
HBO gave the green light to Euphoria, a high school drama series from A24 on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which will star Zendaya and will be executive produced by Drake, will explore many of the issues modern teens face, including drug use, sex, social media, friendship, and love. Based on the 2012 Israeli series by the same name, the show promises plenty of action and high-stakes drama.
Both Zendaya and Drake celebrated the announcement by sharing a sneak peek of the actress on set. In the brief clip, Zendaya, who wears glitter on and around her eyes, nods at the camera as lights flash around her and reveals partiers drinking in the background.
Though she didn't spill much, Drake got fans' heads spinning with his teaser tweet. "Side effects include #EUPHORIA," he wrote.
"I don't know what this is but I'm crying already," one fan responded. And honestly, who could blame them?
High school dramas are having a moment, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch shows like 13 Reasons Why, Cloak & Dagger, and Riverdale. That's because the shows, while entertaining and sometimes larger than life, also tap into the very real emotions that dwell within teens and young adults and don't insult viewers with overdone stereotypes and tropes. Seriously, it's time to retire the depthless, boy-crazy character once and for all.
Luckily, Euphoria, is in good hands. A24, the company behind coming-of-age stories like Lady Bird and Eighth Grade, will produce the project.
No word yet on when the series will debut, but we do know it stars notable actors like Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian "Astro" Bradley, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney. Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies, Assassination Nation), will write all 10 episodes in the U.S. version's debut series, THR reports.
